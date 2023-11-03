After a pair of brutal defeats at home, Manchester United hope to correct course on an away trip to Fulham.

Erik ten Hag's side are once again looking to bounce back against the Londoners, who may sit six places below them in 14th, but are just three points behind United. Fulham are also aiming to rebound after going winless in their last two games, and are the latest test for a Manchester United team that cannot seem to get into a positive run of form. And now the team will have to do it without Casemiro, who it was announced will be out 'several weeks' with a hamstring injury.

Here's what you need to know before the game.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 4 | : 8:30 a.m. ET Location :Craven Cottage -- London, England

:Craven Cottage -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network | fubo (try for free) Odds: Fulham +240; Draw +250; Manchester United +110

Storylines

United's roller coaster of a season hit another set of twists and turns in the last week and change. The team went on a three game winning streak in mid-October that included their first win in Champions League play this season against Copenhagen. Things took a turn, though, when Manchester City visited Old Trafford and put three past their crosstown rivals in a dominant showing. Matters only got worse on Wednesday, when United lost by the same 3-0 scoreline to Newcastle United in EFL Cup action.

After rotating a little bit for the cup tie, ten Hag could lean on a first-choice team against Fulham but might change some things with another Champions League fixture just days away. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund sat out the Newcastle game, but may see the pitch at Fulham in the hopes of building some positivity ahead a European night at Copenhagen.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Prediction

Fulham's been just as inconsistent as United, which does tease that the game could go either way. United, though, have picked up some wins this season, and they usually come in games against notably inferior opponents. Do not expect to be impressed, though, since that's the one thing United has been consistent about all season. Pick: Fulham 0, Manchester United 1