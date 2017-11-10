Hope Solo accuses ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter of sexual assault
Solo alledges it happened at the 2012 Ballon D'Or Gala
Former U.S. women's national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo says former FIFA president Sepp Blatter sexually assaulted her at a FIFA event. In an interview with Portuguese publication Expresso, the World Cup-winning goalkeeper alleges the actions occurred at a Ballon D'Or Gala.
Solo, who was kicked off the national team last year following several controversies, the last being her calling Sweden's players a "bunch of cowards," said, "I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass."
Solo said it came in January of 2013, right before the two went on stage to present an award.
The former player also said she had teammates touch her before as well, like in the team shower and locker room, saying she handled it directly with the person.
So far, Blatter has yet to respond to the allegations.
