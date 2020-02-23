How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Everton @ Arsenal
Current Records: Everton 10-10-6; Arsenal 7-6-13
What to Know
Everton and Arsenal played to a draw at Emirates Stadium and now head to Emirates Stadium to break the series tie. Everton will take on Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium after a week off. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by a single goal.
Everton was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1.
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. That looming 4-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Arsenal yet this year.
Everton are 10-10-6 (36 points) and Arsenal is 7-6-13 (34 points), so if Arsenal wins they will leapfrog Everton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Everton
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Arsenal 0 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 07, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 23, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 22, 2017 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 2
- May 21, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 14, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
