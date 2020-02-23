How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Everton @ Arsenal

Current Records: Everton 10-10-6; Arsenal 7-6-13

What to Know

Everton and Arsenal played to a draw at Emirates Stadium and now head to Emirates Stadium to break the series tie. Everton will take on Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium after a week off. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by a single goal.

Everton was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. That looming 4-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Arsenal yet this year.

Everton are 10-10-6 (36 points) and Arsenal is 7-6-13 (34 points), so if Arsenal wins they will leapfrog Everton in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Everton When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.