The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

@ Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0; Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0

Last Season Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 12-11-15; Newcastle United 13-15-10

What to Know

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Both clubs come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Newcastle got themselves on the board against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but Nottingham Forest never followed suit. The Magpies netted a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but they were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Brighton won by a goal, slipping past Manchester United 2-1. The Brighton & Hove Albion offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

After a 1-1 draw in their first fixture last year, Newcastle came out ahead of Brighton 2-1 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +140; Draw +225; Newcastle +205

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won four out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.