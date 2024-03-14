The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw takes place on Friday in Nyon and the semifinals and final routes will be mapped out for the eight remaining clubs. Wednesday saw Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund complete the field for Friday's draw after Arsenal and Barcelona had joined the previous week's winners on Tuesday. Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also in the hat and you can follow the developments as they happen on Paramount+ and CBS Sport Golazo Network from 7 a.m. ET live from Switzerland.

We have all you need to know on the quarterfinals, semifinals and final draw coming your way.

Qualified clubs

Arsenal (England)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

How to watch

Date: Friday, Mar. 15 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Friday, Mar. 15 | 7 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sport Golazo Network

Etiquette

Clubs playing in the same domestic league can now draw each other. There is no seeding and no countries being separated so anybody can draw anybody. Clubs that have already faced each other this season in the group stage can also meet again.

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Eight clubs are drawn for the four quarterfinal ties with the first team in each tie at home first. Once the quarterfinal draw is complete, the potential semifinals will be mapped out. The winners of each quarterfinal will know in advance who they could face in the semifinals. Again, the first teams drawn in each tie will eventually play the first leg of the semis at home.

Fixture dates

Quarterfinal first legs: April 9-10

April 9-10 Quarterfinal second legs: April 16-17

April 16-17 Semifinal first legs: April 30-May 1

April 30-May 1 Semifinal second legs: May ﻿7-8

Final

Although the different routes to the Wembley final will be known, there must be a draw to decide which club will be considered the "home" team in London. The 2023-24 Champions League final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June. It will be Wembley's seventh Champions League/European Cup final as host – the most of any other venue in competition history.

UEL and UECL

The same draw process for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will follow the Champions League event later on Friday. The same etiquette and format applies albeit with different final destinations with the UEL final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the UECL final bound for Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens.