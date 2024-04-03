Chelsea host Manchester United on Thursday with both sides struggling to meet their objectives for this Premier League season. The Blues and the Red Devils are both off the pace in their respective pursuits of Europe and the Londoners are still not even in the top half of the English topflight ahead of this one. Mauricio Pochettino's home side were held 2-2 by relegation battlers Burnley last time out having been deemed a "must-win" game beforehand.

Erik ten Hag's men are at least in the top half and in and around the European spots but the visitors were also held last weekend 1-1 by Brentford. United took a late lead and still let that slip which leaves them eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and in danger of missing a UEFA Champions League spot. Liverpool are up next for the Mancunians but first a much-needed double over Chelsea for the first time since 2019-20.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, April 4 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -105; Draw +320; Burnley +230

Team news

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill, Carney Chukwuemeka, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are all out injured. Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell face late fitness tests which could require Axel Disasi to fill in which might bring back Thiago Silva alongside Benoit Badiashile in central defense. Cole Palmer should continue with Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke up against Mykhaylo Mudryk for a start.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

United: Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez are both out and join Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia in missing out. Raphael Varane, Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans are doubts which leaves a question over who could partner Harry Maguire in central defense. Casemiro and ex-Chelsea man Mason Mount could start although Scott McTominay next to Kobbie Mainoo could be Ten Hag's preference. Amad Diallo is back from his ban but is unlikely to start ahead of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford out wide.

Potential United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Prediction

Both sides need to win this but neither side can afford to lose which will likely mean that both Chelsea and United are forced to settle for a point in this one. Pick: Chelsea 1, United 1.