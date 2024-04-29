After sitting out the 2023 season, Jarvis Landry is going to attempt to make an NFL comeback this year and he's going to start his journey in Jacksonville.

Landry is expected to participate in the Jaguars' upcoming rookie minicamp, his agents told NFL.com. The camp runs from May 14-16 and with Landry expected to attend, that will essentially allow Jacksonville to see what the veteran receiver looks like on the field without making any financial commitments to him.

The Jags will be able to use the three-day camp to see if Landry can still play. The five-time Pro Bowler has had a pretty successful career since entering the league with the Miami Dolphins in 2014, but he struggled with injuries in 2022, which is a big reason why he didn't end up playing in 2023.

Landry spent the 2022 season in New Orleans, but his year got cut short after he was placed on injured reserve in December with an ankle injury. At that point, it seems that Landry thought it was more important to get healthy than to play, which likely explains why he never signed with anyone in 2023.

The 31-year-old made it to the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019 when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. During his four seasons in Cleveland (2018-21), Landry put up impressive numbers, averaging 72 catches for 890 yards over the four-year span. Landry actually spent the first four years of his career in Miami, but the Dolphins shipped him off to Cleveland following the 2017 season.

Although things didn't go the way Landry planned in 2022 with the Saints, he'll have a chance to revive his career in Jacksonville and since the's now healthy, it won't be surprising at all if he ends up cracking an NFL roster this year and his first chance to do that will come with the Jaguars.

The Jags have been trying all offseason to beef up their receiving corps. Not only did they sign Gabe Davis in free agency, but they also used their first-round pick on a receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. The Jags have been looking to give Trevor Lawrence as many weapons as possible and if Landry can prove that he can still play at a high level, he could end up being one of those weapons in 2024.