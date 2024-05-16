The New England Patriots are embarking on a new era in the franchise's history and are hoping to turn the tide in the process. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones are out, and Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye are in. It's been a seismic offseason for the Patriots and this new regime is now tasked with getting them back on a winning trajectory after a 4-13 season in 2023.

With the NFL releasing its full schedule for the 2024 regular season, it's time to see what the road ahead for this group looks like. Already, we knew that the upcoming year was going to be a daunting one with Sharp Football Analysis noting that New England has the second-toughest schedule in the league based on their opponent's projected win totals. That likely reflects why the team's current win total at FanDuel Sportsbook sits at just 5.5 games.

Below, we'll comb through the entire 18-game slate for New England, highlight key games, the club's toughest stretch, and finally go game-by-game to predict how this season will shake out.

Full 2024 schedule

Key schedule observations

Patriots will be playing an international game for the second season in a row when they head to London to face the Jaguars.

No bye week after the London game.

Tough road gauntlet out of the gate (three of the first four games away from Foxborough).

Late-season matchups with the Buffalo Bills (Week 16 and Week 18).

Latest possible bye week.

No games currently slated in the "Sunday Night Football" or "Monday Night Football" windows.

Toughest stretch



Week 1 at Bengals

Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Week 3 at Jets

Week 4 at 49ers

Right out of the shoot the Patriots are in for it. In the first month, they'll be on the road for three of their four games, and none of those road matchups provide any relief. One of those games (Week 3 vs. Jets) also is a short week with the game being played in the "Thursday Night Football" window. Cincinnati, New York, and San Francisco are all viable Super Bowl contenders when healthy, which is simply not where the Patriots are at currently. Even hosting Seattle at Gillette Stadium for the home opener in Week 2 will be a challenge. While Geno Smith doesn't have the ceiling as the other quarterbacks they'll face in the opening month, he's more than capable of besting either Brissett or Maye.

Five must-see matchups

Patriots vs. Jaguars (Week 7) -- One of the newsworthy nuggets from the schedule release is that the Patriots will be going aboard in 2024. They'll head to Wembley Stadium in London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. That international setting and 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff will be a novelty for fans and should provide the team with a chance of pulling off the upset. While he's not starting for Jacksonville, there's also the Mac Jones storyline in this head-to-head as well after the former first-round pick was traded by the Patriots to the Jags this offseason.

Patriots at Bears (Week 10) -- While plenty of notable quarterbacks will be squaring up against the Patriots in 2024, this game in Chicago will garner particular interest. So long as Drake Maye can secure the starting job by this point in the year, two of the top quarterbacks drafted this spring will go toe-to-toe. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has already been named the Bears starter and Maye -- the third overall pick -- will get a chance to flash his potential against one of his classmates.

Patriots at Jets (Week 3) -- The Patriots -- along with most of the NFL -- didn't get a chance to see Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Jets last season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers appears on track to be ready for the start of the year, which sets the stage for this "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the future Hall of Fame quarterback. On top of the matchup against a division rival, this is also the only primetime game currently on New England's schedule.

Patriots vs. Texans (Week 6) -- This might not be the most competitive game given that some like the Texans to possibly come out of the AFC as a sleeper, but it's an intriguing matchup for the Patriots. Houston represents exactly what New England should be striving for. They hired DeMeco Ryans last year and drafted C.J. Stroud inside the top three of the 2023 draft, and enjoyed instant success. While that's easier said than done, getting an up-close look at that template couldn't hurt.

Patriots at Titans (Week 9) -- I'll be curious to see if there's any bad blood between the Patriots and Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. New England aggressively pursued the veteran in free agency this offseason, but ultimately lost out to Tennessee. Even if there aren't any direct fireworks, how Ridley performs in this game will certainly set up plenty of storylines. This is also a winnable game on what is overall a tough schedule.

Game-by-game predictions

Here is a quick game-by-game prediction with short reasoning behind the prediction: