The Pittsburgh Steelers have their QB1 at the moment. While the Steelers are only in mandatory minicamp, Russell Wilson is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting quarterback job.

"The standard is on the record. Russ is in the pole position," Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said Tuesday, via a transcript provided by the team. "It's a competition. Obviously, we'll get to Latrobe [Steelers training camp site] and certainly, I'm sure things will heat up.

"But both those guys knew that when they were acquired and when they got here. I think it's been pretty transparent. I know Mike [Steelers coach Mike Tomlin] said that on the record as well."

This isn't the first time the term "pole position" was used to describe the Steelers quarterback competition. Back when the Steelers acquired Wilson and Fields in March, Tomlin said Wilson was in the "pole position" when determining the depth chart.

"Why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working man, I just think it's beneficial," Tomlin said. "His experience in the National Football League, his process has been honed and perfected. Talking about over a 12-month calendar. It's not only good for him, it's good for the team, receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people that are really committed to winning do this time of year.

"Russell has those resources man, that structure. And so, that's why I say he has pole position. It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete, we get in training camp like settings and going to preseason stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin will be given an opportunity to show his capability."

The Steelers quarterback battle really won't get started until training camp and the preseason, a process Smith is excited to see work itself out.

"Here we're all new," Smith said. "And so that's been fun, going back and looking at the film of stuff all three of those guys have done at previous stops, stuff I've done at different stops with different quarterbacks. It's a little bit easier when everybody's new."