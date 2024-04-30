Michael Gallup is the latest free agent to land a contract after the draft, as the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver reportedly reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders. Per ESPN, Gallup will sign a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Cowboys in 2019, which was his best season as he finished with 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns (16.8 yards per catch). He started 67 of 86 games with the Cowboys, having 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns (14.1 yards per catch).

Over his last three seasons, the 28-year-old Gallup had 108 catches for 1,287 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three years and $45.55 million remaining on his contract when he was released by the Cowboys in March in an effort to save salary cap space.

What this means for the Raiders

Gallup joins a wide receiver group that has their starters set in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. The Raiders aren't exactly paying much for Gallup due to the low financial commitment and them having the starters on the depth chart set.

Gallup will be competing for a roster spot with Kristian Wilkerson, DJ Turner, and Ramel Keyton. The former 1,000-yard receiver should have a green light toward making the roster, barring injury. Gallup was healthy in 2023, but hasn't been the same player a year after an ACL injury late in the 2021 season impacted his 2022 offseason. Since the ACL injury, Gallup has 73 catches for 822 yards and 6 touchdowns in 31 games.

The Raiders are taking a flyer on Gallup, hoping he's good receiver depth for a room that clearly needs some. There may not be many targets for Gallup thanks to Adams, Meyers, and Tucker at wide receiver, but an opportunity to contribute on an NFL roster.