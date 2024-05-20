PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field at the NovaCare Complex Monday as they begin the first of six OTA practices over the next two weeks. During Phase 3 of the offseason workout program, the Eagles players will get some on-field work (these are voluntary practices) before the team has mandatory minicamp from June 4-6 -- the first mandatory minicamp under Nick Sirianni.

The first fully open practice won't be until mandatory minicamp, but reporters will get a preview of what's to come with some of the OTA practices open to the media over the next two weeks.

Here's what to look for as the Eagles take the field. Training camp is only two months away:

The Eagles invested heavily in the cornerback position during the draft, drafting Quinyon Mitchell in the first round (No. 22 overall) and Cooper DeJean in the second (No. 40). While DeJean can move over to safety, there is a logjam of good players at cornerback.

Darius Slay is locked in at one of the starting spots, but what about the No. 2 cornerback? Mitchell is certainly a candidate to start Day 1 on the outside, but the Eagles also have Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe and Isaiah Rodgers competing for that job.

Then there's Bradberry, who is still on the roster but the Eagles can designate him as a post-June 1 cut and not owe anything toward the salary cap. Bradberry's contract would carry $4.305 million in dead cap, but the Eagles could just eat the money if the 31-year-old isn't in the team's plans to start in 2024.

Bradberry isn't a special teamer, and would make too much to be a backup. If Bradberry isn't starting, it would be a surprise to see him at OTAs if he wants his future settled by the team sooner later than later.

Who starts at right guard? Who's the backup?

Tyler Steen is set to get the first-team reps at right guard to start OTAs, which will last into the summer. Will Steen stay there, or will the Eagles consider another player on the roster at that spot on the line?

Cam Jurgens moved to center to replace the retired Jason Kelce, creating a void at right guard. In comes Steen, who didn't have a great debut at guard last season, allowing five pressures in 39 pass-blocking snaps (12.8% pressure rate per dropback). In his one start at right guard (Week 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys), Steen allowed a 15.6% pressure rate per dropback.

Matt Hennessy has starting experience at center and was supposed to be the starting left guard for the Atlanta Falcons last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the year. The versatile Hennessy provides good interior offensive line depth, but will be in consideration for the vacant right guard spot should Steen stumble. He'll be good to go after recovering from his knee injury.

Steen and Hennessy are expected to get the first looks at right guard. Free-agent addition Mekhi Becton isn't being considered at guard for now, but he'll be a name to watch later this summer.

What about WR3?

Parris Campbell is expected to get the first look in "11 personnel," based on his fit as a slot receiver in the offense (the Eagles have the outside locked up for years with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith). Britain Covey could also get a look in the slot, as he's received praise from quarterback Jalen Hurts and others on the offense over the past year. Fifth-round rookie Ainias Smith also may get some looks with the first team, which is what these OTA practices are about.

DeVante Parker is better suited as an outside receiver as a depth piece behind Brown and Smith. The other free-agent signing is wide receiver depth, and will fight for his roster spot later this summer.

Starting LBs?

Nakobe Dean will have the Mike linebacker job after his first season as a starter was hampered by injury. The Eagles are going to give Dean every opportunity to be the starting Mike as long as he remains healthy.

Free-agent signing Devin White is the front-runner for the other starting job, as a change of scenery could benefit White as he looks to resurrect his NFL career. The Eagles could use White's aggression, but need him to be more patient when making plays in Vic Fangio's defense.

Where Zack Baun plays adds another wrinkle, as Fangio thinks he could be an off-ball linebacker. Could Baun unseat White over the summer? How does free agent-signing Oren Burks -- a special teams guru -- fit into the mix? What about Ben VanSumeren, who played well when given the opportunity last season?

Then there's Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who already has a lot of hype being the son of an Eagles legend. How quickly can Trotter acclimate himself into the picture?

This linebacker battle will be under the microscope all summer.