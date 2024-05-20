The Los Angeles Chargers sent star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft back in March, and Allen has now finally said goodbye to the only NFL franchise he has ever played for.

On Monday, Allen wrote a thank you message to Chargers fans, and posted it on Instagram.

"To all my Charger fans! I love you all unconditionally. San Diego you guys took me in with no questions asked. There's no limit to the love I have for the city. The best city I've ever been in! "L.A. We had a blast! I understood the task we were up against and we came up short. But that doesn't take away from the love that we received night in and night out. California will always be my home and always be my favorite place in the world. I can't imagine living in a different city. "To all the coaches, trainers, and staff thank you for everything. "I appreciate everybody that represented the 13 but the train doesn't stop here. We still moving!!!! "Brick by brick we will continue to build on my legacy. I can't become a Hall of Fame player without the love of my fans!!! "2024 is gonna be a year to remember, Bears lets gooo!!!!"

The 32-year-old pass-catcher was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of California. Allen was awarded Comeback Player of the Year in 2017, and made six Pro Bowls -- including last year, when he caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games played.

Allen is the Chargers' second leading receiver all time, as he caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in 139 career games played. The only player who has caught more passes and recorded more receiving yards as a Charger is the legendary Antonio Gates.

While Allen hasn't played a full season since 2019, he's a reliable perimeter threat who figures to make life easier for No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams. As Allen mentioned in his goodbye post, he's not done with football just yet.