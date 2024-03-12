Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven will fight it out for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal berth on Wednesday in the second leg of their round of 16 tie which is currently 1-1 after the opening leg in the Netherlands. Luuk de Jong canceled out Donyell Malen's opener at Philips Stadion and both sides will be keen to edge the other one in this return encounter.

Edin Terzic's men have picked up wins against Union Berlin and Werder Bremen since losing to Hoffenheim post-PSV while Pete Bosz's side have won two and drawn one going unbeaten in a run which included title rivals Feyenoord. Jadon Sancho is back in the goals with Dortmund following his return to Germany and BVB are fourth in the Bundesliga table heading into the home stretch. Dortmund's progression rate is good in UCL ties when they have avoided defeat in the opening leg but their home form is mixed of late although they are unbeaten in eight at home in Europe.

PSV are 10 points clear in the Eredivisie and Sergino Dest scored their winning goal vs. GO Ahead Eagles last weekend. The Dutch giants have only been beaten twice all season across all competitions but have not won in 16 visits to Germany with 13 losses. Should Bosz's men advance, it would be their first Champions League quarterfinals since 2006-07.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ Odds: Dortmund +105; Draw +280; PSV +220

Team news

Dortmund: Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba are out but Felix Nmecha could come into the midfield instead of Marcel Sabitzer or Emre Can. Mats Hummels should come in for Niklas Sule and partner Nico Schlotterbeck in defense while Karim Adeyemi and Marco Reus are up against Sancho and Julian Brandt to start along with Malen who is now the first Dutch player to score against a Dutch team in the UCL knockout phase.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

PSV: Noa Lang is out while Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari are both doubts and will require late fitness tests. Guus Til, Mauro Junior and Malik Tillman could start alongside Jerdy Schouten if Veerman and Saibari are not ready. Tillman could be replaced by Johan Bakayoko after he was rested with the Belgian likely joining Hirving Lozano and De Jong up top in a front three.

Potential PSV XI: Benitez; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Til, Junior; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano.

Prediction

This one will be tight and a draw would not be unrealistic but it feels like home advantage should just shade this one in Dortmund's favor over PSV with the Germans advancing at the expense of their Dutch visitors. Pick: Dortmund 2, PSV 1.