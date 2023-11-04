The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Everton

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-2-3, Everton 3-1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock

What to Know

Everton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Last Sunday, Everton kept a clean sheet against West Ham. They skirted past West Ham 1-0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the team's lone goal at minute 51.

Meanwhile, Brighton has not won a game since September 24th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Brighton and Fulham ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Brighton's goal came from Evan Ferguson at minute 26, while Fulham's was scored by Joao Palhinha in the 65th.

Everything went Everton's way against Brighton in their previous meeting back in May as Everton made off with a 5-1 win. Does Everton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Brighton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Everton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.