The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Everton

Current Records: Leeds United 4-11-7; Everton 4-12-6

What to Know

Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They will square off against Everton on the road at 10 a.m. ET at Goodison Park. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Five weeks ago, Leeds United fell a goal short of Aston Villa, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Everton lost 2-1 to Southampton.

The losses put Leeds United at and Everton at

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +145; Draw +225; Leeds +190

Series History

Everton have won two out of their last five games against Leeds United.