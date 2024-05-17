Tiger Woods will not be around for the weekend at Valhalla Golf Club. Firing rounds of 72-77, Woods was never able to garner any momentum around the par-71 course and found his name on the wrong side of the cutline when all was said and done at the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville.

Woods' missed cut marks his second straight at Valhalla after winning the PGA Championship at the venue 24 years ago. Despite seeing little of the 48-year-old on the golf course these days, Woods' weekend omission marks only his second since the start of 2022. He had been forced to withdraw from the 2022 PGA Championship and 2023 Masters due to injury after making the cut in both tournaments.

The 15-time major champion appeared up to the challenge early in his championship as he hovered in red figures Thursday. A couple late bogeys turned a 70 into a 72, and those miscues leaked into Woods' second round. After a nice par at his opener, Woods endured a miserable three-hole stretch that ultimately marked the end of his championship.

A triple bogey on No. 2 was Tiger's first of his PGA Championship career in over 1,441 holes. His second came just two holes later on the short par-4 4th. After splitting the fairway, Woods needed six shots from 75 yards to hole out, putting him at 8 over for the tournament.

The four-time PGA champion refused to go down without a fight as he carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7-8. Woods' tee shot into the par 3 nearly found the bottom of the cup from 172 yards.

Unfortunately, by then, it was too little too late. The rest of Tiger's second round was without fireworks as he carded a back-nine 37 to put the finishing touches on his week. Still, a birdie on the last -- and some par saves down the stretch -- kept the Louisville fans entertained.

If Woods sticks with the schedule he has publicly laid out, the next time we will see the Big Cat will be four weeks from now at the 2024 U.S. Open. Pinehurst No. 2 should be a better fit on paper for this version of Woods as the firm and fast conditions are much more conducive for success.

Woods was hindered by the weather -- and probably the golf course -- this week as wet conditions played into the hands of the longer hitters in the field. While he was once among that group, Tiger has stated that he now needs warmer conditions in which to thrive.