Barcelona can delay Real Madrid's title confirmation with a win away at Girona on Saturday, just hours after the La Liga champions in waiting face Cadiz. Xavi's men are 11 points adrift with five games to go coming into this one, so only a win will do in terms of delaying the inevitable. This weekend's hosts in this Catalan Derby of sorts can still qualify for the UEFA Champions League with Michel's side two points behind Barca in the table. Qualification for the UCL could be secured this weekend regardless of the result here as Athletic Club are 13 points adrift and the Blaugrana's away form this term suggests that it will be a tough one for Girona to target maximum points in. The hosts have won three of their last four while Barca beat Valencia on Monday as they continue to digest their Champions League heartache. With Xavi now confirmed to be staying, thoughts will be turning towards next season and how Real can be knocked off of their perch although Girona completing a double over their Catalan rivals will not be welcomed by Barca.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Montilivi - Catalonia, Spain

Montilivi - Catalonia, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Girona +170; Draw +280; Barca +138

Team news

Girona: Borja Garcia and Cristhian Stuani have late fitness checks to pass but Juanpe, Ricard Artero and Joel Roca are out. Viktor Tsyhankov is unlikely to start ahead of Yan Couto with Ivan Martin and Savio backing up 19-goal top scorer Artem Dovbyk.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; E Garcia, D Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, A Garcia; Couto, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.

Barca: Gavi and Alejandro Balde are out while Frenkie de Jong's season is also likely over through injury. Xavi could recall Pedri with Fermin Lopez possibly dropping out although Andreas Christensen should continue with Robert Lewandowski supported by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Joao Felix and Ferran Torres are likely to be substitutes sent on to potentially change the game later on.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Prediction

This one will be tight and a draw would not be a surprise but Barca should be able to do just enough to keep Real waiting for a little bit longer. Pick: Girona 1, Barca 2.