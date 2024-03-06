Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's next two La Liga games after being sanctioned for dissent over his emotive reaction after the final whistle had been blown in his side's 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday. Bellingham thought he had come up with the latest in this season's string of dramatic winners for Madrid, heading home Brahim Diaz's cross just as referee Jesus Gil Manzano had blown for full time.

Bellingham was subsequently sent off for his protestations to Manzano, which his manager Carlo Ancelotti stated had not involved insulting the official but merely stating "it's a f---ing goal." Madrid's appeal to the Spanish Football Federation was ultimately unsuccessful and they will have to do without their leading goal scorer for their two games before the international break, at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday and at Osasuna five days later.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Ultimately that is unlikely to be of great concern for Ancelotti, whose side sit seven points clear of faltering Girona at the top of La Liga. Indeed Bellingham, who has played the fourth most minutes of any Madrid player this season, might benefit from a domestic rest as his side gear up for a push at the Champions League in April.

There are disciplinary concerns for Bellingham in that competition too. If the 20 year old were to be booked in Wednesday's second leg tie with RB Leipzig then he would be ineligible for the first leg of the quarterfinals. Speaking ahead of that game, Ancelotti said of his star midfielder: "I've not spoken to Bellingham about this [disciplinary] matter.

"He's someone who tries to give everything on the pitch and he's doing very well. The red card the other day was a mistake. He was a bit frustrated, but he didn't insult anyone."

Should Bellingham make it through the international break unscathed, his next game in La Liga will be against Athletic Club on March 31.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.