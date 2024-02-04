Real Madrid missed a chance to widen the gap at the top of La Liga's table on Sunday, conceding in stoppage time to tie 1-1 with rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos took the lead in the 20th minute after Brahim Diaz pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and scored from close range. Real Madrid held that advantage for 70 minutes, but it was canceled out in the 93rd minute by Marcos Llorente.

Stefan Savic's stellar cross from distance found Memphis Depay, who headed the ball in a spot that allowed Llorente to finish with relative ease in the box. The whole play served as an example of lax defending from Real Madrid, which proved to be very costly with a minute left on the clock.

The draw comes in a match in which Real Madrid dominated, but were wasteful. They maintained a narrow lead in possession throughout the game and outshot Atleti 17 to 10 but lacked for high-quality shots. Though they won the expected goals battle 1.84 to 1.01, they took just four shots on target while Atleti took five.

Real Madrid had the chance to go four points clear atop La Liga but instead have a two-point advantage over second-place Girona. The situation still favors Carlo Anceloti's side, though -- they have a game in hand and play Girona on Saturday when they have a chance to widen the gap at the top of the standings in a match they are heavily favored in.