Jude Bellingham's outstanding first season with Real Madrid will come to a brief halt for a few weeks after the midfielder sprained his ankle in their 4-0 win over Girona on Saturday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The player was assessed on Sunday when he was officially diagnosed with the issue. The injury is expected to keep him out for several weeks, which means he will miss the first leg of Real Madrid's round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Bellingham is also expected to miss three La Liga games but could be back in time for the second leg of the Leipzig tie on March 6.

Bellingham scored twice against Girona and now has 16 goals in league play this season, as well as four in the Champions League. He has been the focal point of Real Madrid's success so far this season, which includes their current position atop La Liga, but in terms of the schedule and recent form of the other attackers in the team, they should be able to survive Bellingham's absence.

Real Madrid have scored 12 goals in their last five games, with Vinicius Junior leading the pack in that stretch with three goals, including one against Girona. The likes of Joselu and Rodrygo have also contributed to their goal tally and will likely be relied on during the next few weeks, which also includes games against teams in the bottom half of La Liga's table.