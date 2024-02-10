No center backs, no problem for Real Madrid as they saw off Girona with a 4-0 victory to go five points clear atop La Liga on Saturday. Missing Antonio Ruidiger and Nacho Fernandez, Carlo Ancelotti had to roll out an unorthodox defense centrally, pairing natural right back Dani Carvajal with midfielder Aurelen Tchouameni. A brace from Jude Bellingham, a goal, and three assists from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo capping things off with a goal, it ended up being quite an easy victory for Los Blancos against the league's most surprising side.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

A makeshift defense didn't allow Girona to register a shot on goal and held them to an xG of 0.13, which is exactly the way to flex your supremacy atop the league. Ancelotti was without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and center backs Eder Militao, David Alaba, Rudiger, and Fernandez, but the trio that was key to Madrid's success was present. Bellingham's brace sends him top of the La Liga Golden Boot race ahead of Girona man Artem Dovbyk with 16 goals in only 21 matches while Vini Jr. and Rodrygo had their way.

The 20-year-old Bellingham has had a debut season for the ages with Real Madrid and not only could he lead them to a La Liga title, but Bellingham will also be key for Madrid in Champions League play. In the 12 league matches that Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vini Jr. have played together, Madrid have scored 26 goals, conceding five and picking up 32 points. In the 12 matches where one has missed, Madrid have still scored 26 goals but Los Blancos conceded five but picked up three fewer points. It may seem like a marginal difference but that's how they're now more than a game ahead of Girona in the league.

The goals conceded also tell a story that if a team has to deal with Madrid's dynamic trio, so much energy has to be focused on defending that they can't attack as well as they'd like. Girona are level with Madrid having scored the most goals in La Liga with 52 and Los Blancos didn't allow a shot on target without a natural central defender in the lineup. That's something that can't be said enough as it's a beyond impressive defensive job from Madrid.

Girona may have been without Yangel Herrera in midfield but that's not going to do enough to change a four-goal loss. What Madrid are doing this season is special and a reason why they're favorites to win the Champions League alongside Manchester City. Girona learned an important lesson Saturday that most of Europe's elite already know quite well -- if you come for the king in the Santiago Bernabeu, you better not miss.