Sergino Dest will miss this summer's Copa America and the start of next season after the PSV Eindhoven defender confirmed he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. The USMNT defender said he will be out "for a long period" in a video announcing the news and though no timescale has been confirmed by Dest or PSV, injuries of this magnitude tend to come with the sort of lengthy lay off that could keep him from featuring until 2025.

"I tore my ACL," said Dest. "Hearing it was very painful. I will be out for a long period of time. Soon I will be operated [on] and then I will work on my recovery. It will be tough for me. I know that I will come out of this stronger, that's one thing for sure. For the rest, it is now to hope for the best and find the old version of myself again."

Dest suffered a setback in training with the Dutch champions last month with PSV having already confirmed that the right back, who has enjoyed an impressive season on loan from Barcelona, would not feature again in 2023-24. In 37 games across all competitions Dest provided seven assists and scored two goals and had hinted he would be ready to extend his stay in Eindhoven.

Dest's absence will be a hammer blow for the USMNT, for whom he had established himself as the first choice at right back over recent months. His strong understanding with Tim Weah on the flank had been a valuable weapon for Gregg Berhalter and a record of five assists and two goals in 33 caps pointed to how effective the youngster can be going forward.

Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach would appear the most likely option to start on the right at the Copa America, which begins for the US against Bolivia on June 23. However the 21 year old struggled in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal win over Jamaica and the door could also open for the likes of DeAndre Yedlin and Shaq Moore.

