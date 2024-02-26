Canada's Alphonso Davies is reportedly set for a move to Real Madrid either this year or in 2025, ending the pursuit for several sides interested in his services, including his current club Bayern Munich.

Davies has reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish club, according to The Athletic, after a series of talks between his camp and Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat and director general Jose Angel Sanchez, which included an in-person meeting in Madrid. From the beginning of their discussions, Real Madrid have urged Davies not to renew his contract with Bayern Munich and it appears the left back will opt not to.

Real Madrid will either try to sign Davies this summer for a below market rate transfer fee this summer, or wait for his contract to expire in 2025 and sign him on a free. They have yet to open negotiations with Bayern, though.

If the transfer goes through, the La Liga leaders will beat out their rivals Barcelona to Davies' signature, as well as clubs in England. Bayern also aimed to sign Davies to a new deal, but will prefer to secure a transfer fee for the 23-year-old if they cannot keep him around.

Davies would likely not be the only high-profile name joining Real Madrid in the next year and change if he does make the move. The club is reportedly inching closer to signing Kylian Mbappe on a free this summer and that transfer remains the priority, but is not expected to get in the way of landing Davies' signature.

The Canadian's arrival would only add to the super team vibe Los Blancos seem to be chasing. While Mbappe would be the focal point of an attack that features Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid boast star quality in various areas on the pitch, most notably in midfield with Jude Bellingham, who has 20 goals in 29 games so far in his debut season. Davies would only add to the offensive output as an attack-minded left back with three assists and one goal in the Bundesliga this season and has created 27 chances in 18 games.

Davies would compete for a spot at left back with Carlo Ancelotti's current first choice, Ferland Mendy. The Canadian would not only be a more youthful choice -- he's five years younger than Mendy -- but is a more active part of the attack than the Frenchman, who lags behind Davies in a handful of categories. Mendy has no goals or assists in La Liga this season and has created just six chances in 16 games, and is well behind Davies in touches and pass attempts.