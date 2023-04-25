The biggest match of the Premier League season is coming your way on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Manchester City

Current Records: Arsenal 23-6-3, Manchester City 22-4-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Manchester City are 9-0 against Arsenal since August of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Manchester City will be playing at home against Arsenal at 7:00 p.m. ET. Manchester City will be looking to extend their current 6-game winning streak.

The matchup between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was postponed. The last EPL contest Manchester City played was a 3-1 victory against Leicester City last Saturday.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since February 15th, a trend which continued on Friday. Neither they nor Southampton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 3-3 draw. That draw made it three straight for Arsenal.

Manchester City were able to grind out a solid victory over Arsenal in their previous matchup back in February, winning 3-1. Will Manchester City repeat their success, or do Arsenal have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -183 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.