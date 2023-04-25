untitled-design-2023-04-25t091654-466.png
The biggest match of the Premier League season is coming your way on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ Manchester City
  • Current Records: Arsenal 23-6-3, Manchester City 22-4-4

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • TV: Peacock

What to Know

Manchester City are 9-0 against Arsenal since August of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Manchester City will be playing at home against Arsenal at 7:00 p.m. ET. Manchester City will be looking to extend their current 6-game winning streak.

The matchup between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was postponed. The last EPL contest Manchester City played was a 3-1 victory against Leicester City last Saturday.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since February 15th, a trend which continued on Friday. Neither they nor Southampton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 3-3 draw. That draw made it three straight for Arsenal.

Manchester City were able to grind out a solid victory over Arsenal in their previous matchup back in February, winning 3-1. Will Manchester City repeat their success, or do Arsenal have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -183 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Spread
Moneyline
Total
MCY
-1.5
+140
-190
o2.5
-175
ARS
+1.5
-180
+475
u2.5
+135
DRAW
+330
