The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Manchester City

Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-8, Manchester City 10-3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Etihad Stadium

CBS Sports App

USA

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Man City is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Man City's last five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Man City faced off against Luton for the first time this season, and Man City walked away the winners. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Luton 2-1. The last goal Man City scored came from Jack Grealish in minute 65.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 2-1. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Crystal Palace, who hasn't won a game since November 4th.

Man City's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-3-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 2.7 goals per game. As for Crystal Palace, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4-8 record this season.

Man City came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace when the teams last played back in March, sneaking past 1-0. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -580 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.