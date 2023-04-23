The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 16-5-10, Newcastle United 15-11-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Newcastle United are 2-5 against Tottenham Hotspur since August of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Newcastle United will hit the road for the third straight game at 9:00 a.m. ET on April 23rd at St. James' Park. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Newcastle United only put two shots on goal on Saturday, both unsuccessful. Their bruising 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur might have drawn first blood against Bournemouth on Saturday, but it was Bournemouth who got the last laugh. Tottenham Hotspur fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 3-2. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Tottenham Hotspur were far and away the favorite.

Even though they lost, Tottenham Hotspur put plenty of pressure on the goal with eight goal attempts. This was only their second loss (out of 11 games) when they work the goalie so hard.

Newcastle United skirted past Tottenham Hotspur in their previous matchup last October 2-1. Will Newcastle United repeat their success, or do Tottenham Hotspur have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United are a solid favorite against Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -119 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.