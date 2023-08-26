The Premier League is back in action on Sunday

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Manchester City 2-0-0, Sheffield United 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: USA Network

What to Know

Manchester City will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield United at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bramall Lane. The Blades took a loss in their last contest and are no doubt out to reverse the Citizens' good fortune.

Man City faced off against Newcastle for the first time this season, and the Citizens walked away the winners. Manchester City beat Newcastle United by a goal, winning 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 31 minute mark.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Sheffield United had to settle for a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Friday. That means the Blades have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Every single game Man City played last year saw them stroll in as favorites (they finished 28-5-5), and they'll play their third game the same way. Manchester City fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL match netted those bettors $2,778.16.

Manchester City skirted past Sheffield United in their previous matchup back in January of 2021 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Citizens since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -571 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Sheffield United in the last 4 years.