The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Eintracht Frankfurt @ Tottenham Hotspur

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt tied Tottenham 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. With half the group stage already in the books, Eintracht Frankfurt (four points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (four points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points).

If Sporting CP does not win against Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt has a chance to snatch the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck. A win for Tottenham would guarantee them at least second place; if Sporting CP loses, Tottenham would take their first-place spot.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham -200; Draw +340; Frankfurt +525 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)