The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Eintracht Frankfurt @ Tottenham Hotspur
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt tied Tottenham 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. With half the group stage already in the books, Eintracht Frankfurt (four points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (four points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points).
If Sporting CP does not win against Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt has a chance to snatch the top spot with a win and some tie-breaking luck. A win for Tottenham would guarantee them at least second place; if Sporting CP loses, Tottenham would take their first-place spot.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Odds: Tottenham -200; Draw +340; Frankfurt +525 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+