How to watch West Ham United vs. Leicester City: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ West Ham United

Current Records: Leicester City 12-4-3; West Ham United 5-9-4

What to Know

Leicester City and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.95 goals per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Foxes' and Liverpool's match on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Foxes were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Foxes got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting Liverpool an easy 4-0 victory.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. West Ham fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 2-1.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • Who: West Ham United vs. Leicester City
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Olympic Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won two out of their last six games against West Ham United.

  • Apr 20, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. West Ham United 2
  • Oct 27, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Leicester City 1
  • May 05, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Nov 24, 2017 - Leicester City 1 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Mar 18, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. West Ham United 2
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Leicester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
