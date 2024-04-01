Tottenham Hotspur continue their quest for a Champions League berth on Tuesday, when they travel to West Ham as they strive for two wins in a row.

The two sides may be separated by just one team in between them, but fifth place Spurs are 12 points ahead of West Ham and are the only one of the two realistically eyeing a top four finish. Tottenham are three points behind Aston Villa and have a chance to not just go level on points, but overtake Villa's +2 goal differential advantage in this midweek fixture, putting pressure on Villa before their Wednesday showdown with Manchester City. As West Ham's 2-1 win over Spurs in November proves, though, Spurs will need to be at their best to ensure they follow through on their status as the favorites in this matchup.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 2 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 2 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: West Ham +210; Draw +310; Tottenham Hotspur +105

Storylines

Tottenham continue to keep pace in the race for what could be England's only unclaimed Champions League berth, but recent results have been inconsistent. Ange Postecoglou's team have three wins in their last five in performances that range all over the place -- they were clinical in 4-0 win over Aston Villa last month, but left some things to be desired at times in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and Saturday's 2-1 win over Luton Town. The other two results in that stretch -- a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 3-0 loss to Fulham -- were matches in which they were ultimately outplayed.

The up-and-down results and performances showcase that Spurs are imperfect, a risky thing during a very important part of the season, but the foundation of their approach still makes sense. Their result against Fulham was the only time they went without scoring a goal all season, and they have taken at least 14 shots a game in four of their last five and mustered at least 1.55 expected goals in that stretch. There's just one problem -- they have not been as effective up top as they would like, notably early in the match. Spurs have not scored a first half goal in their last six games, despite scoring 13 goals.

It means they have gotten into tricker situations than they need to. Spurs had to come back from behind to win on three occasions in three separate games during that six game run, including a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in February. Each of those times, they conceded in less-than-ideal circumstances -- Brighton's goal was a penalty, while Palace and Luton scored on shots with low expected goal tallies of 0.12 and 0.08, respectively.

Cleaning up those aspects of their game will be crucial for Spurs to build a strong run of form in this final stretch of the season, and the good news for Postecoglou is that he has the personnel to do so. Son Heung-min, who is expected to make his 400th club appearance on Tuesday, has 15 goals this season, including three in his last four games and two assists. Brennan Johnson, meanwhile, is carving out an increasingly important role on the team -- he assisted Son's winner on Saturday and has two more assists and a goal in the team's last four games.

Prediction

Things will not be easy in a game against a West Ham team in similar form, but Spurs' overall quality should kick in as the top four race heats up. Once again, though, their attacking prowess might not show up until later. Pick: West Ham 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2