Iker Casillas update: Porto goalkeeper released from hospital following heart attack, says he's 'very lucky'

FC Porto and Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack last week, the club announced. Casillas was training when the incident occurred and was in the hospital since Wednesday. Casillas issued a statement about his situation on the team's website, calling himself "very lucky."

"A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen at any moment of life, but fortunately I'm fine. I am grateful and feel that I am very lucky. Thank you to all who cared, for I felt very dear and cherished. I can only get out of this situation with a smile, Casillas said. "For me, it's exciting to see so many people here listening to me. I thank all those who helped me and who allowed the effect of the infarction not to be so serious, because the FC Porto medical team responded immediately. I was treated very well in the hospital too. Thank you for the thousands of messages of support and affection I received. I feel much better and now it will be a rest for a couple of weeks or a couple of months, I do not know, but the most important thing is to be here. Thank you all. I do not know what the future will be, but the most important thing is to be here, to be able to speak and transmit to everyone how I am and how I feel. Thank you very much and see you soon."

Casillas has the most caps for the Spanish National Team, suiting up 167 times for his country. He won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

The 37-year-old has been with FC Porto since 2015 and has been the starting goalkeeper since his arrival. Prior to Porto, he was a fixture at Real Madrid. He joined the youth system before he was 10 years old and his first impact with the first club in 1999. He remained there until his departure to Porto. His 725 appearances for the club is the second most of all-time, only trailing Raúl.

Casillas has won many individual accolades in his career, including being named to the UEFA Team of the Year six times and being the youngest goalie to win a UEFA Champions League final.

As Casillas noted, it's uncertain if he'll return to the field, but his resume will go down as one of the best in soccer history for a goalkeeper.