Iker Casillas update: Porto goalkeeper speaks out from hospital bed after suffering heart attack during training

Iker Casillas, a World Cup winner with Spain and Real Madrid legend, suffered a heart attack while in training with his current club Porto on Wednesday. The club announced that he's in stable condition at CUF Porto Hospital and that the problem is "solved." Here's more from Porto's official website:

Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training center in Olival The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved.

The 37-year-old moved to Porto in 2015 after 16 seasons with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League three times. He also won a World Cup title with Spain in 2010. It's certainly quite a surprising bit of news, especially with someone who is so young. But thankfully, his outlook appears to be a positive one. He posted a picture of himself at the hospital smiling, thanking people for their messages and love:

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño 😃💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019

Everything is under control here, a big scare but my forces are intact. Thank you very much to everyone for the messages and the love.

His former club, Real Madrid, sent well wishes his way as he recovers:

Real Madrid C. F. wishes to offer its full support to our beloved captain Iker Casillas. Iker Casillas has shown us how to overcome the most incredible challenges throughout his professional career, adding significantly to our club's successes. He's shown us that giving up has no place in our way of life and demonstrated time and again that staying strong during the hardest of challenges is the only path to victory.



Real Madrid C. F. and all of madridismo look forward to seeing our legendary captain back in good health as soon as possible and we send him all the encouragement in the world.

Porto is currently second in the Portuguese league, two points behind rival Benfica. With Casillas in goal for most of the season, Porto has conceded just 19 goals in 31 league matches, eight less than the second best defense.