CBS Sports has launched a new "Champions League" channel which is a new, 24-hour streaming channel which will serve as the year-long place to go for around the clock highlights, goals and unmissable action from the best soccer club competition: the UEFA Champions League.

Starting from April 26, the new UCL destination will bring viewers more than just the latest goals and games, but the best players and historic matches from the competition's illustrious history which fans can access at any time.

"UEFA Champions League represents the absolute best soccer in the world," said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president, digital, of CBS Sports, News, Stations and Entertainment. "This new channel delivers fans an always-on venue to relive the special moments, sensational goals, iconic players and storied clubs that define this one-of-a-kind tournament. CBS Sports is the 24/7 home for soccer fans in this country, and we're excited for this latest addition to our industry-leading multiplatform soccer coverage."

Champions League is available for free via Pluto TV and is also available next month via the CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com and Paramount+ which will continue to stream every UEFA Champions League game live as well as on-demand replays.

CBS Sports first acquired UCL rights in 2020 and launched CBS Sports Golazo Network in 2023 as the first-of-its-kind free soccer streaming network in the U.S. while @CBSSportsGolazo is now the No. 1 U.S. soccer media brand with over 4.2 billion video views over this past year.

How to watch Champions League channel