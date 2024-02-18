Inter and Atletico Madrid meet for only the second time in history after the Nerazzurri lost the European Supercup back in 2011. Simone Inzaghi's team concluded its group campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Real Sociedad on Matchday 6, ensuring it would finish second behind the Spanish side in Group D. Atletico, meanwhile, made it three successive Champions League victories with a 2-0 win against Lazio in Madrid to seal first place in Group E. Inter are making a third successive round of 16 appearances having missed out for nine seasons in a row before 2021-22. Atletico are in the knockout rounds for the fifth time in six seasons, although they have lost two of their last four ties at this stage. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -125; Draw: +250; Atletico Madrid +360

Team news

Inter: The home side will play with the usual starting XI, with only one change as Stefan de Vrij will replace Francesco Acerbi as center back, with the Italian player out injured for another week. On the wings, Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco will play as starters, while Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will lead the attacking line.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Atletico: Atletico boss Diego Simeone will meet Inzaghi, with whom he won the Italian double in 1999-2000 as teammates at Lazio. Gabriel Paulista, Cesar Azpilicueta, and long-term absentee Thomas Lemar are all unavailable, while Alvaro Morata is in doubt after suffering a knee injury last week against Sevilla.

Potential Atletico XI: Oblak; Hermoso, Witsel, Savić; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, De Paul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Depay.

Prediction

Inter have more chances to win and if they make it happen, they can travel to Spain full of confidence. They are the better side and prove it. Pick: Inter 1, Atletico 0.