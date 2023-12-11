Inter will host Real Sociedad on Tuesday at San Siro for a game to determine first place in their group as both sides are already qualified, but will face each other to determine who will end up top of the table as group stage ends. Inter and Real Sociedad are tied on points at the top of the group, but due to the goal difference Real Sociedad will take first place even if they draw on Tuesday, while Inter's only chance to end up as leaders is to win the clash. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -160; Draw: +300; Real Sociedad +425

Team news

Inter: Coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to make some changes from the game won by Inter against Udinese last Saturday. Former Juventus wing back Juan Cuadrado is expected to make a start, as well as Davide Frattesi, who didn't play last weekend. Also, team captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to start from the bench, with Alexis Sanchez to play alongside Marcus Thuram.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Cuadrado, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Sanchez.

Real Sociedad: Imanol Alguacil's team will have defender Robin Le Normand back at San Siro, after the Spanish international served a domestic suspension over the weekend. Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to be available, while Mohamed Ali-Cho and Ander Barrenetxea are still unavailable.

Potential Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Marin, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Sadiq, Barrenetxea.

Prediction

It won't be an easy one for both sides, but Inter are in a great form and should win and end up first in the group stage. Pick: Inter 3, Real Sociedad 2.