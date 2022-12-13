International soccer players union FIFPRO has come out in support of Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani, who could be sentenced to death for his alleged involvement in an armed riot that stemmed from nationwide protests for women's rights, according to CBS News.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in Isfahan, Iran for allegedly taking part in an armed riot on Sept. 16 that killed three security agents. Isfahan judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said Nasr-Azadani has been accused of "rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and therefore assisting in (enmity against God)."

As a result, Nasr-Azadani faces execution as a possible punishment. On Tuesday, FIFPRO released a statement in support for Nasr-Azadani and called on the Iranian government to let him live.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country," the union said in its statement.

"We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

Nasr-Azadani played for Iran's national U-16 club and began his soccer career in Tehr with Rah-Ahan. He also spent three seasons with Tractor Sazi of Iran's Pro League. Nasr-Azadani currently plays for FC Iranjavan Bushehr.

Former Iranian soccer star Ali Karimi came to Nasr-Azadani's defense on social media.

"The voice of Amir Nasr Azadani is one of the victims of the power of the child-killing government," Karimi tweeted. "Don't execute Amir."

At the 2022 World Cup, the Iranian national team chose to protest the government's crackdown on those protesting in favor of women's rights by refusing to sing the national anthem ahead of its match against England. However, the team did sing the anthem in the final two games of the group stage.