ISIS issues World Cup threats involving disturbing images of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar

When it comes to next summer's World Cup, there is nothing more important than the safety of players, fans and everyone involved. Hosted in Russia and beginning in June, it's the biggest sports spectacle on Earth and security measures will be at an all-time high. And probably even more so, now.

Terrorist group ISIS released a truly disturbing poster depicting Argentina star Lionel Messi laying on the ground dead with Brazilian star Neymar on his knees next to him, looking like a direct threat to the World Cup next summer. According to SITE intelligence Group, a counter-terrorism organization, the post was released by WAFA' Media Foundation, a pro-ISIS group.

Warning, you might find this image disturbing:

El Estado Islámico (EI) ISIS continua con sus amenazas y la guerra psicológica al mundial de Rusia ahora usando imágenes de Neymar y Messi pic.twitter.com/NI8faPWa5m — DxVIDA (@DxVidabolivia) October 30, 2017

Horrific.

And that wasn't it. Then a different version with Cristiano Ronaldo in it surfaced.

And as you can imagine, they have made many nervous about attending next summer's tournament. By using the image of the world's best soccer players, it has certainly put people on high alert.