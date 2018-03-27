Italy gets a penalty vs. England thanks to VAR and World Cup fans should take note
A late penalty kick goal saw the two teams finish 1-1
Italy and England drew 1-1 on Tuesday in an international friendly where the shining star was the video assistant replay. VAR was used late in this one to confirm a penalty kick for the Italians which Lorenzo Insigne would convert, and it gave us a look into how VAR could impact this summer's World Cup.
Here's the challenge that was initially not called a penalty kick before being confirmed via VAR:
Here's another look with the goal:
And, as you can see below, it's a clear penalty:
Now, some people will like VAR, others won't. It will delay the game for a few moments, but it will hopefully get calls right at this summer's World Cup. On the other side, it may remove a lot of the human error that is just part of the game.
You'll probably some England fans online saying that it isn't a penalty kick and that the step on the foot came after the ball was away from the player. Those might be England fans who probably think VAR isn't good for the game.
But, never forget.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Messi leaves blowout early
He probably couldn't take much more of that or maybe it was something else
-
Sampaoli's Argentina in trouble
A 6-1 loss to Spain in a friendly is bad, but the player selection is the problem
-
Germany's streak ends to Brazil
This doesn't mean Germany won't dominate at the 2018 World Cup
-
WATCH: Crazy own goal in Africa
He tried to play it off, and that was equally hilarious
-
Germany vs. Brazil preview
Two of the most successful nations in World Cup history meet on Tuesday
-
England vs. Italy preview
England beat the Netherlands without Harry Kane and is looking to do the same to Italy