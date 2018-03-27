Italy gets a penalty vs. England thanks to VAR and World Cup fans should take note

Italy and England drew 1-1 on Tuesday in an international friendly where the shining star was the video assistant replay. VAR was used late in this one to confirm a penalty kick for the Italians which Lorenzo Insigne would convert, and it gave us a look into how VAR could impact this summer's World Cup.

Here's the challenge that was initially not called a penalty kick before being confirmed via VAR:

Here's another look with the goal:

And, as you can see below, it's a clear penalty:

For those saying Italy didn't deserve a penalty kick: pic.twitter.com/C4oLd7SySW — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) March 27, 2018

Now, some people will like VAR, others won't. It will delay the game for a few moments, but it will hopefully get calls right at this summer's World Cup. On the other side, it may remove a lot of the human error that is just part of the game.

You'll probably some England fans online saying that it isn't a penalty kick and that the step on the foot came after the ball was away from the player. Those might be England fans who probably think VAR isn't good for the game.

But, never forget.