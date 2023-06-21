Kai Havertz is set to become Arsenal's newest player. The current Chelsea attacker looks like he'll be changing teams but won't have to move from London, as the Gunners have reached an agreement with the Blues for the transfer of the German player. CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that the two sides have reached an agreement over the transfer of Havertz. Arsenal will pay £65 million to Chelsea for the former Bayer Leverkusen talent.

As the same report suggests, the two clubs are discussing the final details on the structure of the deal and then it will be completed. The player's camp have reached an agreement on personal terms with the team coached by Mikel Arteta. The £65 million fee will include add-ons that are still being discussed as payment terms will be also part of the final talks. The medicals are also expected to take place in the coming days.

This is the first signing for Arsenal this summer, as the team looks to upgrade the roster, after finishing in second place last season in the Premier League. Chelsea, at the same time, continue to work on the exits as requested also by the new coach Mauricio Pochettino. Todd Boehly's team have reached the agreements over the transfers of Havertz to Arsenal (£65 million), Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City (£30 million), Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr (€10 million), Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal (€20 million) and Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli.