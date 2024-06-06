Team USA pulled off one of the greatest upsets in cricket history on Thursday. They defeated powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in the T20 World Cup, shocking the rest of the sport.

The match went to a super over, a tiebreaker in cricket, and Team USA recorded 18 runs. Pakistan needed 19 for the win but were held to just 13 runs. To make the upset even more special, it happened on United States soil in Dallas, Texas.

The T20 World Cup features the 20 best teams in the world, and Team USA now leads Group A following its massive upset of Pakistan. The rest of that group consists of India, Canada, and Ireland.

Team USA will try to keep its magic alive against another daunting opponent in India. That match will take place on June 12 as group play continues.