Karim Benzema calls out ex-France teammate Olivier Giroud: 'You can't confuse an F1 car with a go-kart'

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema called out his former France teammate Olivier Giroud recently on social media. Benzema compared himself to a Formula 1 car and Giroud to a go-kart. Speaking on Instagram live, the 32-year-old let his emotions out a bit in critiquing the current Chelsea striker, who won the World Cup with France in 2018. Benzema has not played for France since 2015 after a scandal.

"You can't confuse an F1 car with a go-kart and I'm being kind," Benzema said, according to BBC. "I know I'm a Formula 1 car. It works because he's there, that's it. It's not going to be spectacular."

Benzema has 19 goals this season and is in top form for Real Madrid but has not played any part in France's recent success, though he's said in the past there are no hard feelings.

Giroud was on the runner-up team at Euro 2016 and played a big role for France as the country won its second World Cup nearly two years ago. Giroud played in all of France's World Cup matches in Russia and started in the 4-2 win in the final over Croatia.

Benzema has always been a bit of a controversial character off the pitch, dealing with numerous issues. In 2015, he was dropped from the national team and charged in a sex tape blackmail case involving former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema has never been one to show a lack of confidence, but calling out Giroud won't help his relationships with some of his former teammates. Neither player is the most flashy striker, and they play similar roles as target men in the No. 9 position. For what it's worth, Giroud has the flashiest goal between the two:

Giroud and Benzema have played together multiple times on the international level. Benzema has 27 goals for France while Giroud has 39.