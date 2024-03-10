After drawing against Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup play midweek, Inter Miami will now return home to host CF Montreal on Sunday. Boasting an undefeated start to the season, Tata Martino will face an important decision of how much he should rotate before returning to Champions Cup play midweek. Jordi Alba already missed the last match due to illness but Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets have played almost every available minute for the Herons since the season began. That's not something that can continue playing multiple matches per week and when it comes to depth, Miami are relying on their academy so it remains to be seen if they can keep the undefeated run going without Messi on the pitch as much as possible.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, March 10 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 10 | : 5 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -170; Draw +320; CF Montreal +425

Storylines

Inter Miami: After sending DeAndre Yedlin to Cincinnati, the Herons are lacking depth but will need to also rotate in the match after Champions Cup play. While they've been able to get through their first four matches of the season in all competitions, their depth will be tested during this run.

CF Montreal: Their new era under Laurent Courtois is off to a good start as a vision is being laid out but this will be quite a test against Inter Miami. Montreal's energy can overwhelm Miami's tired legs as Courtois will have his team well-drilled in possession. For a new coach and a young team, games like this are statement games as even if they don't win the match, Montreal can gain moral victories with a strong performance.

Prediction

The Herons will struggle without Messi on the pitch leading to a draw in the match against an improving Montreal side. Pick: Inter Miami 1, CF Montreal 1