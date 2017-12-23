Liverpool vs. Arsenal was everything a neutral Premier League fan ever wanted
Six goals and some fun moments in 90 minutes of play
As Christmas nears, soccer fans (those who don't support Arsenal and Liverpool) were given quite the gift on Friday. Arsenal and Liverpool played out a wild 3-3 draw in Premier League play, which included some bloopers and four goals in seven crazy second-half minutes. Here's everything if you missed the game, and if you missed it, I'm sorry you did:
Things started off with that dangerous Liverpool counter, as Mohamed Salah's deflected cross found Philippe Coutinho's head on 26 minutes for the opener:
Then after Salah made it 2-0 off a deflected shot on 52 minutes, the word crazy was redefined:
First, Alexis Sanchez got one back for Arsenal a minute later with this header:
Game on, right? Before you could utter those three words, it was game level.
Granit Xhaka made it 2-2 just moments later with a rocket shot that Simon Mignolet really should have saved:
That's three goals in five minutes, but it wasn't over. Then Arsenal came back from 0-2 to take a 3-2 lead with Alexandre Lacazette's delicious backheel assist to Mesut Ozil on 56 minutes:
You thought it was done there? Of course it wasn't. Roberto Firmino finally made it 3-3 on 71 minutes with a powerful shot that Peter Cech just couldn't fully stop but should have:
Then each team had a chance to win it, with Salah missing from close and Ozil nearly putting in a miracle goal from an attempted cross, but in the end, both teams left with a point, while fans left captivated, having possibly watched the Premier League game of the season right before Christmas.
Beat that, Santa.
