Liverpool vs. Arsenal was everything a neutral Premier League fan ever wanted

As Christmas nears, soccer fans (those who don't support Arsenal and Liverpool) were given quite the gift on Friday. Arsenal and Liverpool played out a wild 3-3 draw in Premier League play, which included some bloopers and four goals in seven crazy second-half minutes. Here's everything if you missed the game, and if you missed it, I'm sorry you did:

Things started off with that dangerous Liverpool counter, as Mohamed Salah's deflected cross found Philippe Coutinho's head on 26 minutes for the opener:

Then after Salah made it 2-0 off a deflected shot on 52 minutes, the word crazy was redefined:

First, Alexis Sanchez got one back for Arsenal a minute later with this header:

Game on, right? Before you could utter those three words, it was game level.

Granit Xhaka made it 2-2 just moments later with a rocket shot that Simon Mignolet really should have saved:

That's three goals in five minutes, but it wasn't over. Then Arsenal came back from 0-2 to take a 3-2 lead with Alexandre Lacazette's delicious backheel assist to Mesut Ozil on 56 minutes:

You thought it was done there? Of course it wasn't. Roberto Firmino finally made it 3-3 on 71 minutes with a powerful shot that Peter Cech just couldn't fully stop but should have:

Then each team had a chance to win it, with Salah missing from close and Ozil nearly putting in a miracle goal from an attempted cross, but in the end, both teams left with a point, while fans left captivated, having possibly watched the Premier League game of the season right before Christmas.

Beat that, Santa.