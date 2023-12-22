Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday with the English topflight's two top sides in action. Aston Villa could be ahead of both in the table by then given their Friday clash with Sheffield United but the Gunners lead coming into the weekend and the Reds are level on points with the Villans. Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United while Mikel Arteta's side beat Brighton and Hove Albion to set up this weekend's games to decide top spot for Christmas Day. Sitting pretty atop the table did not count for much last year for Arsenal given that Manchester City still ended up winning the title but Pep Guardiola's men are currently four points off the pace being set by Liverpool and Villa and five points behind the Gunners. Arsenal have not lost consecutive away games since May of 2022 while their last league win at Anfield came back in 2012.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 23 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England Odds: Liverpool +130; Draw: +260; Arsenal +175

Liverpool +130; Draw: +260; Arsenal +175 TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Team news

Liverpool: Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak are all unavailable. Ryan Gravenberch was a worry recently but should be back in this weekend's squad with just a knock while Curtis Jones is likely to start alongside Dominik Szoboszlai -- both scorers in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United: Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey are all expected to miss out while Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are battling to be fit in time for this one. Arteta's options from the bench against Brighton were Myles Lewis-Skelly and Emile Smith Rowe while Kai Havertz is aiming to maintain his November player of the month form.

Potential Manchester United XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Prediction

This one will be tight and neither side will want to lose or even draw given the advantage that they can have with three points. Expect Arsenal to avoid consecutive away losses but for Liverpool to maintain their formidable home record in an entertaining game. Pick: Liverpool 1, Arsenal 1.