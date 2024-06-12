The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired veteran utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a minor-league pitcher Braydon Fisher, the teams announced on Wednesday afternoon. (In a corresponding move, the Dodgers are expected to option Miguel Vargas to the minors.) Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays last weekend after batting just .200/.323/.291 (80 OPS+) in 44 games.

Biggio, 29, has nevertheless shown to be an effective hitter in the past. Over parts of six big-league seasons, he's amassed a career slash line of .227/.343/.382 (101 OPS+) with 48 home runs and 32 stolen bases. He's shown a great appetite for drawing walks, having reached via base on balls in nearly 14% of his career plate appearances.

This season, however, Biggio's ability to impact the baseball has abandoned him. His average exit velocity of 82 mph represents a 5 mph decline over last year's mark. Clearly the Dodgers are banking on their ability to help Biggio rediscover his power stroke.

Los Angeles' roster features four underperforming infielders. That count includes Biggio, along with Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernández, and Gavin Lux. (Lux, for his part, also missed the entirety of last season after suffering a knee injury during the spring, which may explain why he's had difficulty finding his groove thus far this year.) Biggio, then, could be competing for a long-term roster spot once Max Muncy returns from the injured list.

The Dodgers entered Wednesday with a 42-26 record on the year, giving them a 7 1/2 game lead in the National League West. The Blue Jays, conversely, came into Wednesday sporting a 33-34 record that leaves them two games back in the hunt for an American League wild-card spot.