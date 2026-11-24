The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near certainty of an owner-implemented lockout on Dec. 2 loom over all, and it may indeed mean a flurry of trades and free agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22, and this time around we've already seen some leading examples. Just recently, for instance, the New York Mets landed the biggest fish in the pond by signing ace Tarik Skubal to a record contract. Not long after, the Chicago Cubs fortified their rotation with Trevor Rogers and their outfield with Teruaki Sato, and Freddy Peralta is headed to the Baltimore Orioles. More's surely to come before lockout day arrives.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Tuesday's supply just below.

Cubs may not be done

As noted above, the Chicago Cubs have been energized on the market lately, but they still have work to do after losing so many contributors to free agency. On that front, the club may be eyeing right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira, who's making the leap from Japan, the Athletic reported before the latest flood of moves. Taira, 27, ranked No. 2 on our list of notable international free agents this offseason. Here's part of that write-up:

"Listed at 5-foot-8, Taira gets outlier extension down the mound (close to seven feet despite his height), which creates a low release window. Hitters rarely see the ball come from where Taira releases it. He's not a gimmick pitcher either. Taira sits mid-90s with his four-seam fastball and backs it up with a cutter, sinker, sweeper, slider, changeup, and splitter. The sweeper and slider are distinct pitches, as are the changeup and splitter. The Seibu Lions used Taira as a reliever in 2024 and 2025, then started him in 2026, and he handled the assignment well. The breaking balls are just OK, and the fact of the matter is that pitchers this height don't often hold up under a starter's workload. I would assume the team that signs Taira will give him a chance to start. In the long run, though, he might be a reliever, perhaps even a multi-inning setup man. Taira was officially posted on Nov. 1."

While Taira's role in MLB is TBD, the Cubs still have vacancies in the rotation for 2027 and beyond.

Guardians land Bubic

Kris Bubic LAD • SP • #40 ERA 3.76 WHIP 1.2 IP 55 BB 26 K 56 View Profile

The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a free-agent contract with left-hander Kris Bubic, Sportsnet reports. The contract is for $17.5 million over one year, according to ESPN. Bubic, 29, made nine starts for the Kansas City Royals last season, and after the trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was used out of the bullpen. Bubic has an outlier fastball thanks to its rise and his unusual release point, and he's an interesting "ceiling" candidate in the rotation. However, his substantial history of injuries may mean he's best used out of the bullpen.

Twins still looking for help on the market

Even after achieving a reunion with veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray, the Minnesota Twins are still looking to fortify their roster for a return to contention in 2027. The club still hopes to make one more significant addition this offseason and add another player who may not grab as many headlines, the Athletic reports. Atop the wishlist are a first baseman or a second baseman and another lefty reliever.

Mets may be eyeing more rotation additions

Even after the splash addition of Skubal, the Mets may not be done adding starting pitchers in the service of a rebound season in 2027. On that front, the Mets may be interested in adding a starting pitcher on a short-term deal for next season, the Athletic reports. That would likely limit them to the back half of the market, especially with so many bigger names reaching agreements.