It's a bit early for a must-win game, but Liverpool knows it needs to start piling up points when it hosts Crystal Palace on Monday in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. The Reds opened at Craven Cottage last Saturday against newly promoted Fulham and came away with a disappointing 2-2 draw. They lost the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point in May, and it is expected to be a season-long battle again. The good news is, Liverpool has been almost impossible to beat at Anfield, and it has dominated its recent meetings with Crystal Palace. The Eagles finished 12th in the EPL table last year but appear to be making strides under manager Patrick Vieira. They opened at home against Arsenal on Friday in Matchweek 1 and lost 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -470 favorite (risk $470 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace odds. Palace is the +1400 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-150)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace money line: Liverpool -470, Crystal Palace +1400, Draw +525

LIV: Liverpool has scored 46 goals in its past 20 league games.

CP: Crystal Palace has conceded 17 goals in its past 20 EPL matches.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds were the only Premier League team to go unbeaten at home last season (15-4-0), scoring 49 goals and conceding just nine. They also have won 10 straight games against Palace. Over the past two seasons, Liverpool has outscored the Eagles 15-1 in four meetings. The Reds led the EPL in shots last season with 722 (19 per game), scored the second-most goals (94) and tied for fewest conceded (26). And on paper, they are an even better team this year. They added Luis Diaz in the January transfer window and Darwin Nunez this summer.

Nunez had 26 goals with Benfica last season, while Diaz scored 18 between Porto and Liverpool. Now they join 2021-22 EPL Golden Boot co-winner Mohamed Salah (23 goals) in a fearsome attack. Nunez scored one goal and set up Salah for the other last week. Palace conceded 46 goals in 2021-22 (seventh-fewest) but scored just 50, and eight of its 12 losses (and 29 of its goals allowed) came on the road.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Vieira no doubt was paying close attention to Liverpool's difficulties on the back line last week, and he has some attackers who can exploit weaknesses. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals for Fulham last week, drawing a penalty from Virgil Van Djik and beating Trent Alexander-Arnold on a header. The Eagles don't have a player with Mitrovic's physicality, but it has players with a lot of pace who can take advantage of lapses. Wilfried Zaha (14 goals in 2021-22), Odsonne Edouard (six), Jean-Philippe Mateta (five) and Jordan Ayew (three) all are capable of creating problems.

Eberechi Eze had a goal and an assist in six starts with Palace last season, and he had a hand in four goals in five games during the preseason. The Eagles actually had the edge in possession (57 percent to 43) and equaled Arsenal's 10 shots and two on target last week. They went 3-1-1 in their last five games of the 2021-22 season, so Liverpool will need to be at the top of its game, especially on the back end. The Reds have conceded first in their past five EPL matches, so if Palace can get on the board early, it would take pressure off the defense.

