Leeds United will head to Anfield looking to end a run of matches without picking up points. There, they'll face Liverpool who are also aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League after losing last weekend against Nottingham Forest. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently eighth in the league, five points behind Newcastle in fourth. The Reds will hope to build momentum in the Premier League after they won away against Ajax during the week. Leeds have lost four games in a row and coach Jesse Marsch needs to put some points on the board with a club that is currently 18th in the table. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA Network

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -340; Draw +460; Leeds +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

Team news

Liverpool: The Reds only had two wins in the last five Premier League matches (two defeats and one draw) and need to be back to win games if they want to have some European hopes this season, considering that Newcastle are five points ahead and Klopp's team have one game in hand. With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out injured, Liverpool are now counting on players such as Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho that showed to be in good form against Ajax during the last UEFA Champions League's match and are also expected to play against Leeds on Saturday.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Leeds: Coach Jesse Marsch confirmed that, "Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are still out. In addition, questionable are Leo Hjelde and then Joffy [Joe Gelhardt], Rodrigo, Luis [Sinisterra] and Tyler Adams are all a bit in question" ahead of the match against Liverpool. "We'll see how the next hours goes for all of those players, Liverpool have been one of the best in world over last four or five years. I think that no matter what, it's a group of professional players who understand what the demands are".

Prediction

Liverpool can't lose any more points in the Premier League and need to win against Leeds United on Saturday. Pick: Liverpool 2, Leeds 1.