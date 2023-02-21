A rematch of last year's Champions League final takes center stage when Liverpool hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday on Paramount+. The reigning tournament champions enter Tuesday's match sitting in second place on the La Liga table and winning their last four straight matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool appear to have turned their season around and enter Tuesday's match having won two straight in league play. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the +126 favorite (risk $100 to win $126) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid listed as the +200 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, February 21

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Eimer is picking Real Madrid draw no bet for a +105 payout. The expert notes that Liverpool could be without superstar Darwin Nunez, while Real Madrid could be without Ballon D'or winner Karim Benzema. That being said, Eimer believes Tuesday's match will look a lot like how other matches have unfolded so far in this tournament: Defensive and low-scoring.

"When we look at the four matches that have already taken place, all four of the matches ended under 2.5 goals, and BTTS NO hitting," Eimer told SportsLine. "My prediction here from Liverpool is that they will play a defensive-minded game just like the other teams so far in UCL." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for one week.