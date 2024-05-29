Olympiacos made history as they became the first ever Greek side to win a European trophy after beating Fiorentina 1-0 in extra time of the UEFA Conference League final. The game was decided by the late winning goal of striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who in the 118th minute, scored his 10th Conference League goal in eight games played in Europe this season. The Greek team won their first European trophy in their first final.

Fiorentina fans were left disappointed once again for the second season in a row after the Viola also lost the 2022-23 edition of the Conference League final against West Ham. Vincenzo Italiano's side had the unexpected chance to play another final this year but missed the opportunity, again, to win the trophy. While Italiano will likely leave the club after this final, Fiorentina will play again in the same competition next season after they ended up eighth in the Italian Serie A.

Olympiacos coach José Luis Mendilibar can celebrate European glory again after winning the Europa League last season with Sevilla.

Fiorentina's defeat will also mean that Italy will have eight teams playing in the European competitions next season. Inter, Bologna, AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta will play in the Champions League, while AS Roma and Lazio in the Europa League and Fiorentina will feature again in the Conference League for the third season in a row.